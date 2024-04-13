Stratford’s marathon and half-marathon is sold out with 3,000 expected to take part

UP to 3,000 runners will take the streets of Stratford and surrounding villages on 21st April after the Shakespeare Marathon and Half Marathon sold out.

The event, which takes place during the Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations weekend, is now being organised by RunThrough, which has taken over from Stratford Rotary Club.

A spokesperson said that due to overwhelming demand, all available spaces have been filled, with registrations closed for the general public.

Shakespeare Marathon last took place in 2022. Photo: Mark Williamson

"We're delighted to see such tremendous enthusiasm for the Shakespeare Marathon and Half Marathon," said Matt Wood, co-founder of RunThrough. “The overwhelming response underscores the enduring appeal of this event and the passion of the running community. We extend our gratitude to all participants for their support and dedication."

However, there is still a route into the race for anyone who really wants to run. Places are available through the RunThrough Foundation, which The Foundation provides a platform for individuals to secure entries to sold-out events while supporting charitable causes. Entries are £80. More information from www.runthroughfoundation.com/product/runthroughfoundation.

The race is being organised as collaboration between RunThrough and Stratford Rotary Club, who created the event, and will once again support the Shakespeare Hospice.

