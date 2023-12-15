Stratford’s legendary dance teacher Lesley Hadland steps down after 45 years

LEGENDARY dance teacher Lesley Hadland is stepping down after 45 years of inspiring Stratford children to dance.

Lesley first opened the Hadland School of Dance and Drama in New Broad Street in 1978. She was helped by her husband, Robert Hunter, “who looks after the financial side”.

Students past and present, and their families, turned up to a celebration on Saturday afternoon (9th December) to thank her for her passion and dedication over the years.