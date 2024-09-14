Stratford’s inaugural TiddFest was a sound success

A VERY successful inaugural TiddFest was held at the Home Guard Club, Tiddington, on Saturday (7th September).

The free family event saw the community get together to enjoy an afternoon packed with great music provided by Tiddington duo Hokum & Hooch and former Ocean Colour Scene member Dan Sealey.

It was opened by Stratford’s new MP, Manuela Perteghella, who took part in an energetic bhangra dancing session put on by village group In2Cultures.