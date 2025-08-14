Stratford’s Hooray’s Gelato Kitchen owners will ‘fight back’ after warehouse fire

THE OWNERS of Hooray’s Gelato Kitchen say they’re “absolutely devastated” after losing their stock, freezers and van in Saturday’s fire at Bretforton.

The popular shop in Stratford’s High Street remains open and, as they make all their ice cream there, they are now working to rebuild supplies and deal with all the other issues arising from the blaze.

A tearful Sasha Young, who co-founded the business with mum Sara, described it as “a massive blow” in a video message.

The raging fire engulfed the warehouse they used as storage, making it “one of the hardest days” of the 12 years since they launched the business.

Sasha said: “We’re absolutely devastated. We’re so upset. I can’t actually talk about it, without crying.”

Hooray's lost some its stock to fire but will still be serving its ice cream from its Stratford store.

“We’ve lost all of our stock, we’ve lost our freezers, we’ve lost our van and there’s a heatwave, so it’s really not the best week to happen.”

Sasha added: “It’s a huge knock for a small business like us, especially this time of year.

“We need to make as much ice cream as we possibly can, so to be put a million steps back is not ideal.”

In a further bitter twist, Monday marked the 12th anniversary for the gelato shop, but instead of celebrating with cake and memories, they have been left “counting losses and chasing insurance companies”.

Sasha thanked customers and friends for the hundreds of messages of support that have been flooding in.

And in her moving post on social media, she said: “It’s been a huge and unexpected setback, but we’re determined to find a way through.

“For the past 12 years, this little business has been our life, our livelihood, and our passion.

“We’ve poured our hearts into serving our customers, delivering quality products, and building something we’re proud of.

“Losing the stock that keeps our wholesale customers supplied – along with the freezers that store it and the van that helps us reach them – is a massive blow.

“But we also know we’ve built this from the ground up before, and we’ll find the strength to do it again.

“What we are celebrating is the incredible kindness that’s already poured in from our community.

“The messages, calls, and offers of help have been overwhelming, and we can’t thank you enough for lifting us up at a time when we’ve been on our knees.

“Right now, our biggest hurdle is being able to get back out to our customers.

“Our hearts go out to @powermaxedracing and everyone else who has been affected by the fire. We’re thinking of you all and sending love.

“We’ll rebuild. And we’ll keep going – because for the past 12 years, this business has never just been about stock, freezers, or a van.

“It’s about the people we’ve met, the relationships we’ve built, and the community that’s supported us every step of the way.

“Thank you for being part of ours.”

Mum Sara spoke to the Herald yesterday (Wednesday), as the shop continued to serve the wide variety of flavours Hooray’s is famous for.

She explained alongside the obvious physical losses was the time lost making, by hand, the ice cream for the shop and to keep their small network of customers in the area supplied.

“We make every day and we’ll be trying to make as much as we can to supply everyone and for the shop.”

She said they hoped they were close to securing the loan of a van to make those deliveries and echoed Sasha’s gratitude for all those who had rallied round: “We have had amazing support from all the local businesses and customers.

“We are part of The Ice Cream Association which is providing support and we have had a massive reaction.

“Everyone has been fantastic.”