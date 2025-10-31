DESPITE welcoming 200,000 visitors from around the world, Stratford’s Holy Trinity Church is having to shut during the week to save on costs and because of staffing issues.

Although visitors pay £5 to see Shakespeare’s grave, entry to the church itself is free.

From 1st November, it will only open to visitors at the weekends, with morning and evening prayer held over the road in the parish centre, Monday to Thursday at 9.15am and 4.45pm.

The lunchtime Soundbites Concerts continue every Wednesday, also in the parish centre.

It is the third year in a row that the drastic action has been taken, which the church blames largely on costs.

Responding to disappointment from a congregation member expressed on the church’s Facebook page, a church spokesperson said: “Unfortunately we can’t afford the heating or the staff to remain open in the winter months.

Holy Trinity

“We don’t receive any money from the government or the Church of England, we actually have to pay a parish share to the diocese. All money has to be raised by ourselves.

“Previously we tried opening with volunteers and donations but didn’t get enough people coming forward and didn’t come close to covering our operating costs.

“We’d love to open full time, but as a charity we have to be responsible with our finances.”

Visitor and marketing manager Lola Spetsioti told the Herald that there had been the usual fall in winter visitor numbers.

“There hasn’t been a major drop, but paying the bills and not having any funding is hard,” Lola said.

“We can’t survive on just donations over the winter, which is why we’ve made the decision to switch to these winter hours, which we did last year and in 2023.

“The congregation is going strong, it’s still big and we still have volunteers but it's a big ask to have them here from nine to five, they have their own lives.”

She continued: “The financial impact hasn’t been any worse than it has been at this stage in previous years, it’s just we know the winter months are going to be difficult again.

“We switch to the shorter opening hours to make sure we can go through the winter months and then reopen again fully in the spring, which this year was March.”

Lola added that the parochial church council are looking into other avenues of getting more funding for the church.







