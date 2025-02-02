Stratford’s health in numbers - and how long we’re expected to live

GREEN spaces and our communities are a real tonic, according to the county’s public health boss.

Warwickshire director of public health Dr Shade Agboola’s recently launched annual report, ‘The Power of People and Place: Celebrating and inspiring community-based wellbeing’, shows life expectancy for men and women in Warwickshire is above the national average.

The number of people in Stratford dying under the age of 75 from causes considered preventable is 121 per 100,000 – lower than the county’s average of 152, and the national average of 171.

And mental health in Stratford, and the county, is better than in England as a whole.

Four-fifths (82%) of people are employed in Stratford, slightly more than in Warwickshire as a whole and the national rate of three-quarters (76%).

In May last year, the county council questioned just under 450 members of its Voice of Warwickshire panel to find out what they value most about their communities.

Almost half (46%) said the most important element is being near green spaces such as parks, woodlands, canals, and allotments, 29% cited closeness to local amenities such as libraries, while 27% named community and neighbours.

In her report, Dr Agboola also gives an update on the work of the Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) partnership board.

This includes the setting up of a victim-survivor engagement forum and improving access to services and police reporting of domestic abuse.

Pointing out that just 20 per cent of health outcomes are due to clinical care, Dr Agboola also highlights the need to focus on other key factors such as communities, environment, transport, work and housing.

She said: “Health and wellbeing are more than just avoiding illness or having access to healthcare.

“They include the ability to enjoy activities and generally have the resources needed to feel satisfied in life.”