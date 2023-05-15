Stratford’s Hathaway Tea Room to be sold at auction

HATHAWAY Tea Rooms will be sold at auction later this month.

The iconic Grade II* listed building in Stratford High Street dates back to the 16th century and was well-known for selling traditional cream teas for over 90 years, but all that came to an end in February when the last cuppa and slice of cake was served.

Hathaway Tea Room.

The much-loved eatery opened in 1931 and welcomed visitors from all over the world who – like residents here – enjoyed the three-tiered cake stands brimming with sandwiches, scones and chocolates.