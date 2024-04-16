By Andy Mitchell, Local Democracy Reporter

HOPES that the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) would help fund Stratford’s Gateway Project look to be on rocky ground because of “political problems” in other parts of the region.

Stratford District Council’s cabinet this week approved the Gateway Masterplan, a guide for the redevelopment of a triangle of land between Arden Street, Birmingham Road and Windsor Street.

However, the hurdle for the scheme, which includes proposals for a World Shakespeare Centre, has always been funding. And that hurdle has yet to have been cleared.

On Monday (15th April) cabinet members were challenged about the prospect of development not happening after WMCA’s investment board deferred a decision on going ahead with a financial deal that would have given the Gateway Project the foundations it needs to move forward.

While there are no firm plans on how the area will look, artist's working on the masterplan have put together this sketch.

That decision, taken on 18th March behind closed doors, was a month after the board had “endorsed the proposed collaborative agreement with Stratford District Council” which would “facilitate a residential-led mixed use development on the Stratford Gateway site”.

The intention was for the board to pass the acquisition of the site in March.

However, minutes from that February meeting showed that board members raised questions “regarding the budget for the scheme, land acquisition costs and liabilities related to the listed buildings”.

At SDC’s cabinet meeting Cllr George Cowcher (Lib Dem, Wellesbourne South) portfolio holder for planning and economic development, described the planning document as “very fit for purpose” before adding: “Hopefully we can take that forward to get the investment we need for this very important site for Stratford.”

Conservative opposition leader Cllr Sarah Whalley-Hoggins (Brailes & Compton) asked leader Cllr Susan Juned (Lib Dem, Alcester East) what was the back-up plan if the funding bid from WMCA failed.

“We must pay tribute to all of the hard work – and I know you have – of officers and councillors over several years but it is now clear that we have reached some sort of financial obstacle,” said Cllr Whalley-Hoggins. “What is going to happen now if that cannot be secured?

“This [planning] document is very impressive but it comes to nought if the funding is not available in order to do the transformation.”

Cllr Juned replied: “I think some of the problems, unfortunately, lie with political problems elsewhere that are not under our control. That is with the West Midlands Combined Authority as one of the key bodies that we have been working with.

The area covered by the Gateway Project.

“We have been working very hard with them and we hope for a positive outcome but we cannot rely on other people making decisions on that particular piece of funding that might open the doors there because it is not in our hands.”

A mayoral election for the WMCA also takes place - on 2nd May – before the next investment board meeting scheduled for 24th June.

The Gateway Project includes knocking down Windsor Street car park, owned by SDC, as well as buildings owned by businessman Peter Warwick.

Back in December, SDC discussed a report about the collaboration agreement that would see WMCA cover the cost of buying the land from Mr Warwick and his company Gateway One Ltd.

The report stated: “Without the financial support of the WMCA for the acquisition of the Gateway site it is unlikely that this site as assembled will be secured.”

And it added: “If the site is not acquired by the WMCA there remains the likelihood that the site will be sold in individual lots by the current owner.”

The Gateway project is seen are having the potential to be a regional-wide driver for the economy and could include offices, apartments, shops and a hotel. The majority of the buildings involved are currently vacant, while the ageing Windsor Street car park is in dire need of redevelopment.

Spaces from the multi-storey car park would potentially be replaced by adding an extra level to the Arden Street car park.