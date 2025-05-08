Stratford’s former Michelin star restaurant Salt closes after eight years

SALT, the former Michelin star restaurant in Stratford, has closed after eight years.

The fine dining restaurant in Church Street was run by Paul Foster who launched Salt following a £100,000 Kickstarter campaign.

The restaurant was created - to a high standard - in a grade II-listed building and soon became a favourite destination for locals and visitors.

In 2018, Paul and the team gained a Michelin star which was held until last year.

Paul Foster pictured in his cookery school at the Church Street restaurant in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson S11/1/21/0812.

In a short post on Instagram, the chef said: “After eight years that’s it folks.

“Salt was more than a restaurant. It was a piece of me. Thank you to everyone who made it unforgettable. Salt was my dream. Thank you for living it with me.

“There won’t be a big PR statement, if anyone has any questions or queries I will be discussing it on our podcast the Nightcap Pod.”

In the podcast, Paul said the last service was on 1st May and described the situation which led to the closure as a “perfect storm”.

Paul also closed his London restaurant, GrassFed, in March 2024.