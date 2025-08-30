Stratford’s first dedicated padel club will be opening next year

STRATFORD’S first dedicated padel club is due to open early next year.

Padel and Play, based in a 22,000 sq ft unit in Drayton Manor Drive, will include five indoor padel courts, a wellness studio and a separate area for socialising.

The family run business behind the venture will open its first padel club in Worcester this autumn.

Manny Deol, commercial director of Padel and Play, said the idea is to encourage people to combine health and fitness with socialising. Padel racquets and balls will be available to hire or buy, and players can also bring their own.

Last month, the Herald reported how Stratford Sports Club was applying to Stratford District Council to replace one of its traditional outdoor tennis courts in Swans Nest Lane with two padel courts.

How the new padel club in Stratford will look.

Mr Deol said: “Our clubs are a lot more than just something that’s had padel added on.

“I’ve seen the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) membership-run clubs and their model’s slightly different to what we’re offering, but of course they have their place.

“Tennis is a great activity that people want to play but it’s very demanding – you need to be very fit to play properly, whereas padel isn’t like that.

“If you’ve never played before, don’t worry – take it up and you’ll learn quite quickly. It’s ideal for all ages and all demographics and not so demanding on your joints.”

Padel is one of the fastest growing sports in Britain, with new figures from the LTA revealing take-up more than trebled last year.

Mr Deol said: “The idea of our clubs – and padel lends itself well to this because it’s a four-player sport –is rather than just turn up, play and go straight home, you come earlier and socialise. Then, when you finish playing, you can have a bite to eat or drink.

“We’re trying to create a very social environment.

“This is a 22,000 square foot property, so there’s a lot of space for people to mingle and sit down.”

There are plans to hold social events including for new mums, children and families.

“We want to appeal to lots and lots of different demographics,” he explained.

“My wife is heavily involved in this project as well, and she has a core focus on getting women involved.”

Mr Deol, who’s a keen padel player, added: “We’re not just targeting Stratford, we’re also appealing to Alcester, Evesham and as far afield as Warwick and Leamington because there’s nothing in this area – nothing in Leamington or Warwick.

“I’m based in Warwick myself and there’s nothing here.

“There is demand, but there’s no supply.”