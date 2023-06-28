Home   News   Article

Stratford’s famous Dirty Duck pub gets a makeover and a new landlord

By Stratford Newsdesk
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 10:41, 28 June 2023
 | Updated: 17:25, 28 June 2023

THERE is a unique responsibility for the landlord of the Dirty Duck pub, something no other pint puller in the land has to juggle.

The Duck’s landlord has the power – and indeed the responsibility – to add to the portraits in the pub’s actors’ bar, where the walls are adorned with signed images of the talent that has appeared over the road with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

That power has now passed from the long-serving Sam Jackson to Tony Wadeson, who has yet to make his mark on the walls of the famous bar.

Stratford-upon-Avon
