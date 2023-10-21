Stratford’s family favourite tea room looks set to become jewellers

THE sandwiches and scones of Hathaway Tea Rooms in Stratford look set to be replaced by stones and carats.

The former, much-loved, tea rooms in Stratford’s High Street is to become a family-owned high-end jewellers.

Hathaway Tea Rooms could be traced back to the 1920s.

Victoria James is already established in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter where it makes bespoke pieces, specialising in diamond engagement rings and other rings featuring precious stones.