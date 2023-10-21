Stratford’s family favourite tea room looks set to become jewellers
Published: 11:22, 21 October 2023
THE sandwiches and scones of Hathaway Tea Rooms in Stratford look set to be replaced by stones and carats.
The former, much-loved, tea rooms in Stratford’s High Street is to become a family-owned high-end jewellers.
Victoria James is already established in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter where it makes bespoke pieces, specialising in diamond engagement rings and other rings featuring precious stones.