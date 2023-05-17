Stratford’s Dirty Duck pub to close for refurbishment on Friday

THE Dirty Duck pub will close on Friday (19th May) for refurbishment work.

As previously reported by the Herald, the Greene King pub is to be given a makeover – both inside and out as well as a new pub sign.

The Dirty Pub on Waterside.

Both the front and back terraces, and the bar area inside the Grade II-listed Waterside building, are to be refurbished including new bar fittings, flooring, fixed seating and upgrades to the general decoration, including the toilets.

Greene King said the work at the Dirty Duck, which is the only pub in England to have a license under two names, will take place under the guidance of consultant, writer and pub historian, Pete Brown.

The firm said one of the elements he will provide guidance on is the pub’s Actors Bar, the area where many famous names have enjoyed a session, including Sir Laurence Olivier, Dame Judi Dench, Charles Dance, Dame Helen Mirren and Sir Ian McKellen.

General manager Antony Wadeson said: “The Dirty Duck is a place steeped in history and a cornerstone of the local community. The whole team are really excited to see the finished product after the refurbishment, and we can’t wait to welcome back customers both old and new to the Dirty Duck in June.”