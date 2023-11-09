Stratford’s Clopton Bridge partially closed after collision

CLOPTON Bridge in Stratford remained partially closed to traffic on Thursday (9th November) following a collision.

While traffic can cross the bridge from the Banbury Road heading into town, the lane going in the opposite direction remained closed as well as the pedestrian section of the bridge.

A section of the wall – about 3m long – which separates the road from the pavement has been knocked down.

Warwickshire Police warned that the situation was likely to remain the same for “much of today”.

The force added: “Commuters and motorists are advised to plan their route in the morning and avoid the area where possible, allowing for extra time, as traffic in and around Stratford is anticipated to be extremely busy as a result of this closure.

“Thank you for your patience.”

More details to follow.