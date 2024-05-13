Stratford’s Christmas market will take over only three streets for 2024

FEWER town centre roads will be closed to traffic during this year’s Christmas market in Stratford as organisers look to reduce the event’s impact on residents and businesses.

It was confirmed today (Monday) that the market will take place over two weekends – 7th-8th December and 14th-15th December.

Organisers LSD Promotions, which works with Stratford District Council and Stratford Town Council, said changes had been made following the negative feedback about the 2023 event, which saw parts of town brought to a standstill and huge queues to get into – and out of – car parks. There were also health and safety concerns as an estimated 200,000 people visited Stratford over the four days of the market in December and claims of overcrowding.