Stratford’s Birmingham Road open in both directions after work completed

FREEDOM. Or at least slightly quicker moving traffic.

The Birmingham Road in Stratford is open again in both directions following the installation of a one-way system which was used to allow for improvement works to take place.

It also means that St Peter’s Way is back open after being closed to stop the road being used as a through route by motorists looking to avoid traffic congestion.

Warwickshire County Council said this phase of the work, from the Bishopton roundabout to 386 Birmingham Road, was completed at the weekend and included a new storm water sewer, lighting and a shared footway and cycleway.

It also included widening the outbound lane to ease congestion on the approach to Bishopton roundabout.

Birmingham Road in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson

The next step, which started this week, is to continue the drainage work, construct a new path connecting Worths Way to the entrance to Squirrels Street, add a crossing point between those streets, and widen the shared-use path on the inbound side. A new bus shelter will also be installed.

This will involve the section of Birmingham Road from No. 386 to St Peter’s Way and will see the lanes narrowed during the project.

Cllr Tim Sinclair (Con), county councillor for Stratford North, said: “I am extremely pleased that the work on section 1 has been completed and the disruptive closures have been lifted. I appreciate the frustration the necessary works caused for residents and local businesses alike. Where WCC faced delays due to bad weather, I worked hard to secure additional resources and Saturday working. As a result, we have managed to complete the works on schedule.”

He added: “There is still much to be done but I am hopeful that traffic flow will now be greatly improved for residents and visitors. My thanks go again to all those affected by the scheme for their ongoing patience.”