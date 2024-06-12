Stratford’s bike manufacturer Pashley has a new boss

ANDY Smallwood is the new chief executive officer of Stratford cycle manufacturer, Pashley Group Ltd.

Mr Smallwood, who started in the role on Monday (3rd June), has a business background that includes more than two decades in the cycling industry.

He has been managing director of Boardman Bikes and, most recently, was CEO of Ribble Cycles – where, during seven years, he led and transformed the business into a multi award-winning, premium British bike brand.