A FILM festival that goes beyond the mainstream is back in Stratford this week with a dynamic and thought-provoking programme.

This year’s Big Picture Film Festival runs for four days under the theme of Connection and Disruption.

A sheepshead wrasse in a kelp forest in California. (Credit: Olly Scholey)

It uses the Bear Pit Theatre as its main venue - though some events take place elsewhere - with a packed diary from Thursday, 28th August to Sunday, 31st August.

It is organised by the Live & Local team and embraces international cinema, from classics to modern independent films, through to compelling documentaries, vintage and modern animated works, live music scores and inspirational filmmaker Q&As.

One of the key organisers, Brian Harley, said: “In our search for connection, we have curated films that explore relationships, inspire communities, demonstrate generosity and reveal cultural intersections.

“For disruption, we’ve selected films that are rebellious, subversive, shake up traditional storytelling conventions and experiments with bold film-making techniques..”

It runs on a pay-as-you-feel basis to ensure it is accessible to everyone and is supported by Stratford Town Trust.

Flow (2024) Presented by Stratford Net Zero x Welcome Here x Stratford Amnesty x River Hope

It will feature acclaimed filmmakers from around the UK, including Stratford-based BAFTA-winning filmmakers, the Brothers McLeod, plus Geoff Thompson and Michael B. Clifford for special Q&A events.

Also on the way are BAFTA breakthrough filmmaker Ella Glendining and international award-winning director Gordon Main for Q&A screenings of their documentaries.

The gala opening event will be a screening of the recently-released Ocean with David Attenborough, which will be followed by a post-screening panel discussion with special guests from the environmental sector.

It also sees the team partner with Stratford Net Zero, which focuses on climate awareness and action - and with River Hope, a new grassroots movement, which promotes a positive narrative and gratitude for water.

The Adventures of Prince Achmed

The former’s Janet Palmer at Stratford Net Zero said: “We greatly admire the Big Picture Film Festival’s commitment to highlighting climate issues through film programming and platforming groups and organisations like ours.

“Last year, we had an information stand at the festival, so we’re absolutely thrilled to be stepping up into a bigger role this year by presenting the opening film with our friends at River Hope.”

The hits come thick and fast after that, including a wide-ranging of animation.

In addition to the McLeods leading a candid discussion about the life and death of ideas called False Starts and Surprises, there will be a live score screening of the oldest surviving animated feature film in the world - Lotte Reiniger’s The Adventures of Prince Achmed (1926).

Bryan said: “This unique and wondrous film tells the story of a young royal who is tricked by a wicked sorcerer into flying a magical horse to far-away lands.

“Oxford-based group Flights of Helios at The Midnight Riyaz will be performing their ethereal original music to Reiniger’s evocative, inventive silhouette visuals.”

Before the screening, ticket holders can access a shadow puppet workshop to get a vivid sense of Reiniger’s craft and to put you in the mood for the main event. This strand also includes a screening of the 16-minute documentary The Art of Lotte Reiniger (1970).

Among the many other highlights is Thelma, a 2024 film with 94-year-old leading lady June Squibb.

A Minecraft Movie

Billed as a warm-hearted comedy with a bit of vengeance on the side it sees Thelma, the victim of a phone scam, embarks on a perilous quest across the city to confront the scammers.

Among the documentary highlights is the award-winning London Recruits (2024) followed by a Q&A with director Gordon Main.

This tells the story of the undercover missions carried out by ordinary Londoners during South African apartheid, including an audacious mission in which they detonated several synchronised “pamphlet bombs” across the country, which spread the ANC’s call to end apartheid.

In the field of timeless classics, look out for Toshio Matsumoto’s debut feature Funeral Parade of Roses (1969), a bold, avant-garde exploration of queer and trans life in 1960s Tokyo.

Brian added: “Made over 50 years ago, Funeral Parade of Roses remains a groundbreaking, progressive work of the Japanese New Wave that still resonates today.”

The Brothers McLeod - False Starts and Surprises - photo credit - Lucy Barriball

In addition to Stratford Net Zero and River Hope’s involvement, the festival continues to collaborate with local organisations and groups, bringing film to a wide range of audiences in the area.

For families and young people, Stratford Youth Collective will host a fun screening of A Minecraft Movie (2025), while Welcome Here and Stratford Amnesty International Group will present a screening of the Iranian/Scottish co-production Winners (2022).

In a new move, Stratford Net Zero, Welcome Here, River Hope and Stratford Amnesty will merge their values, activism and services into a collective theme of Climate Refugees and will present a screening of Flow (2024).

This Oscar-winning animated family film follows a black cat in a flooded world, joining other displaced animals on a journey of survival and cooperation.

Emily Bennet, Live and Local’s environmental champion said: “With no dialogue, Flow speaks a universal language and says so much about the vulnerabilities of our planet and the importance of compassion, hope and refuge.”

Alongside the main festival, there will also be an awards ceremony and Q&A screening of this year’s short film competition winners.

Full details of events and venues are available at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/livelocaltix.