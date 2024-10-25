Stratford Herald Business & Tourism Awards: Best Family Business: Barnfield Homecare

BARNFIELD Homecare was judged the Best Family Business.

The award recognises the emphasis placed on family values and care in business but in this instance services users are considered part of an extended family.

Nisha Puaar, head of the company’s recruitment, marketing and strategy, said: “We are honoured to receive this award, it means a lot to us. We came into the business to make a difference to the community and this award is a further testament that the team is doing a great job. This award is not just for us, but for our extended family, the very dedicated team of compassionate carers that work in all weathers to keep people safe and looked after every day.”

“Our strapline is ‘let our family take care of yours’. The whole team at Barnfield Homecare share our common values and we work together to achieve the same goal for our service users. Our values help us provide this family-feel care: communication, compassion, transparency and trust.

“We will provide the same respect, compassion and endearment as we do in our own family– the whole team treats our service users like their own.

“We regularly receive feedback from service users and their family, mentioning that they prefer working with us as they feel we are their extended family.”

The company also has a clear vision for its future, as Nisha explained: “Our business strategy is to always invest in our team. We encourage them to be the best they can be and we ensure they have the time to do it. We really value our team – they are the face of our business.”

