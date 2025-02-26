Stratford’s annual town meeting takes place next week

STRATFORD residents will be able to meet some of the local community groups and find out about volunteering before having a say on town matters.

The town council’s annual town meeting is taking place on Thursday, 6th March, at the town hall in Sheep Street.

Ahead of the meeting, between 5pm and 7pm, there will be an opportunity to find out more about the town’s community groups.

The annual town meeting starts at 7.30pm.