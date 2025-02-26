Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stratford’s annual town meeting takes place next week

By Andy Veale
-
andy.veale@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:00, 26 February 2025

STRATFORD residents will be able to meet some of the local community groups and find out about volunteering before having a say on town matters.

The town council’s annual town meeting is taking place on Thursday, 6th March, at the town hall in Sheep Street.

Ahead of the meeting, between 5pm and 7pm, there will be an opportunity to find out more about the town’s community groups.

The annual town meeting starts at 7.30pm.

A volunteering event will take place ahead of the annual meeting. Photo: Mark Williamson.
A volunteering event will take place ahead of the annual meeting. Photo: Mark Williamson.
Stratford-upon-Avon Andy Veale
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE