Stratford Rugby Club plans 23-home development to fund new clubhouse and facilities

PROPOSALS to build 23 homes on Stratford Rugby Club land to help fund a new clubhouse are being unveiled today.

At a drop-in public consultation session this evening (Thursday, 13th February), club bosses will answer questions and listen to suggestions from members and the wider community.

The existing clubhouse at the Pearce-croft ground in Loxley Road will be demolished to make way for a purpose-built, single-storey building.

The new clubhouse will include changing rooms with toilets and showers built in, a gym, bar and conference/dining area that can be divided to cater for different-sized groups.

The new building is designed to be energy efficient, so cheaper to run and will include biodiversity features such as a sedum green roof.

Discussions and proposals for the new clubhouse, and the housing development, have been going on for about six years.

CGI image of the new clubhouse at Stratford Rugby Club.

Plans for the new clubhouse are expected to be submitted to Stratford District Council in the next two to three months.

The club is run and managed by volunteers, so the cost of constructing a new clubhouse will be paid for using revenue from the housing development.

Developers have negotiated with Stratford Rugby club, who own a strip of the land, plus three other parties who own the rest, to build a development of 23 homes on derelict land behind the existing clubhouse.

The rugby club is key to the scheme, as its land gives access to the development plot, which is landlocked.

Tom Stowe, volunteer co-ordinator for the club, told the Herald: “Nothing’s gone into Stratford District Council yet, this is an opportunity to let the local community and neighbours know what the proposals are and why and give them an opportunity to feedback.

“We’ve been in our current site since 1903, and some parts of the clubhouse have been there since then while the rest has been bolted on over the years, so obviously it’s very inefficient to run. Just in terms of maintenance and heating costs, it isn’t viable.

“The main catalyst is we have 350 kids playing there on a Sunday and there are guidelines set out by Sport England which say you need a certain configuration of changing rooms and so many toilets and separate shower rooms for each team, but at the moment, unfortunately, we fall short of those requirements.

“We have girls’ and women’s rugby growing at the club as well and it’s important to make sure our facilities accommodate everybody.”

The Stratford Rugby Club main pitch and clubhouse. Photo: Mark Williamson

He added: “We will be looking to make the club environmentally friendly and sustainable, so the running costs are as minimal as possible.

“We recognise that in 30-40 years’ time there will be another team of volunteers and we want to set a legacy for future generations that will make it easier for them to run and manage the club.

“The club is thriving, which is why it’s so important to improve and expand the facilities we have, so we hope people come along to find out more.”

The current clubhouse is 120-years old, and club bosses describe it as “totally unfit for purpose” and energy inefficient. Some parts are out of bounds, as they’re not safe, and the facilities aren’t suitable for disabled people, including injured ex-players supported by the club’s charity The Pearcecroft Trust.

The club’s steering team has spent several years exploring options, while consulting with its 1,000-plus membership who include 350 boys and girls aged three to 18, plus the senior men’s and women’s teams, touch rugby squads, ex-players, supporters and families.

It’s concluded that staying central in the town, where members and visitors can walk and cycle to it easily, is a must.

The new clubhouse, designed by Stratford-based architects Spicer Studio, will bring more business opportunities such as better-quality match day hospitality and allow the club to host non-rugby events such as weddings, parties, business meetings and conferences to boost revenue.

Eventually, the hope is to also install a new 4G, all-weather pitch for out-of-season use, perhaps by the RFU for trials and cup matches, and for other community groups to use during the week but to cover the extra cost, community infrastructure levy (CIL) funding would be needed.

The consultation event is at Stratford RFC’s ground in Loxley Road today, Thursday, 13th February, from 4pm to 7pm.