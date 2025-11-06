AROUND 4,000 people passed through the gates of Stratford Rugby Club for the annual fireworks display on Sunday (2nd November).

With clear skies and little wind, the night had perfect conditions for fireworks. The display went on for around 20 minutes after the bonfire had been lit by Stratford mayor Cllr Dani Hunter.

Away from the flames and the fireworks, visitors were wowed by a fire-breather and there were plenty of vendors from which to get food and drink from.

Stratford Rugby Club bonfire and fireworks last Sunday evening. Photo: Mark Williamson

Jason Savidge, chairman of the club, reflected on another successful night.

“We had a great night, we couldn’t have asked for better weather,” he said. “It wasn’t too cold and it hadn’t rained for 24 hours before the night.

“It was an all-round great success for the club and we hope the local community enjoyed it too.

“The club has been doing the bonfire probably for 35 years and especially since Covid its been very well supported by the local community.”

There is a great efficiency to getting the club ready for the display night, and Jason shared his pride.

“It’s a big part of what we do at our rugby club and it’s organised by all our volunteers. We can get it set up and taken down again in 24 hours and as long as the weather is good, the event is always a success.”

Stratford Rugby Club’s Jason Savidge, chairman, Flo Vialan and Max Holloway with Mayor of Stratford Cllr Dani Hunter after she lit the bonfire on Sunday evening. Photo: Mark Williamson