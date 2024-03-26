Stratford roadworks to be lifted for Easter and Birthday Celebrations

THE roadworks on Warwick Road in Stratford will be lifted to help avoid extra traffic congestion on two of the town’s busiest weekends.

Warwickshire County Council said the one-way system currently in place will be removed for the Easter weekend and for the Shakespeare Birthday celebrations weekend.

The council said its highways department and contractor Balfour Beatty had amended the work programme for the A439 to allow the one-system to be suspended from Friday, 29th March, until the late evening of Monday, 1st April.

“The one-way system will be reinstated ready for Tuesday, 2nd April,” the council said and added that the Ingon Lane junction would remain closed throughout the weekend.

Similar plans will also be in place when the town celebrates Shakespeare’s Birthday – the one-way system will be lifted on 20th and 21st April as there will be other road closures in the town centre for the birthday parade on the Saturday and for the marathon on the Sunday.

“There are no further plans to re-open or suspend the traffic management until completion of the overall safety scheme,” the council added.

Meanwhile, the county council says the project, which is costing around £1.3 million, is moving to a stage which will be far more visible to passing motorists – the Herald has reported on the lack of workman seen on the Warwick Road and residents’ frustration.

This work includes the preparations to install a new cycle/footpath which will run from Stratford to the business area at Ryton Hill Park as well as drainage work to alleviate flooding on the road close to the Welcombe Hotel.

Next up will be the construction of a retaining wall where the Warwick Road is being widened to allow a new filter lane for vehicles turning right into Ingon Lane.

And borehole drilling is due to start next week near Ryon Hill Park as part of the scheme to reinforce the bank.

Cllr Jan Matecki, the county’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “Further and significant progress has been made on the A439 improvement scheme over the past two weeks. These works will not only enhance safety but also address long-standing drainage issues in the area. We appreciate the continued patience of the local community and remain committed to minimising disruption throughout the project.”

The five-month project, which started on 19th February, is aimed at improving safety on the Warwick Road. As well as the bike/foot path and the new turning lane for Ingon Lane, it also includes resurfacing work, improvements to street lighting, changes to the speed limit and measure to prevent dangerous parking around the Fisherman’s car park area.

The one-way system means motorists looking to leave Stratford to the east have to use the Birmingham Road or Alcester Road to join the A46.