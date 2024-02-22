Stratford roadworks cause anger, frustration and delays… with five months still to go

THE first week of major roadworks in Stratford has sparked a furious reaction from motorists who have faced tailbacks and congestion throughout the town centre.

Matters were made worse when a series of HGVs took to residential road and got stuck, with one hitting parked vehicles.

By day three the tailbacks created by the Warwick Road safety improvements had forced the town centre into a state of gridlock with a major knock-on effect to surrounding routes like Alcester Road as far back as Red Hill and reports of Clifford Chambers being clogged up.