Stratford roadworks and lane closures being lifted for duration of Mop

THE roadworks and lane closures on the Birmingham Road are being lifted for the duration of the Stratford Mop, it has been confirmed.

Drivers have spoken of long delays getting around Stratford as work on improving the Birmingham Road enters its third, and final, phase.

The worst day this week was on Monday (6th October) when a lane in Western Road, where it meets Birmingham Road, was closed causing lengthy delays.

Warwickshire County Council altered the traffic flow in the area to alleviate the worst of the tailbacks and has confirmed the Birmingham Road works will be removed for this weekend.

A spokesperson for the Birmingham Road project team said: “I can confirm that the roadworks and lane restrictions on Birmingham Road will be lifted during the Mop and Runaway Mop, as they were last year.”

The Mop funfair and stalls will be back in the town centre on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th October with town centre road closures from early on Saturday morning until 7.30am on Monday, 13th October.

The Runaway Mop takes on 25th-26th October.

More information about the Mop, run by Bob Wilson’s Fun Fairs, can be found at www.facebook.com/ StratfordMop