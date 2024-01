RESURFACING work will see Tiddington Road, Stratford, closed to traffic during the daytime for almost a month.

The road closure is set to be in place from Monday (8th January) and includes the stretch from Knights Lane through to the junction by Clopton Bridge.

Work, according to a Warwickshire County Council notice, is scheduled to take place between 9.30am and 3.30pm to avoid rush-hour traffic.