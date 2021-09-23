Stratford Riverside Project exhibition will take place in October

Plans for Stratford’s Riverside Project are expected to be re-submitted in the first two weeks of October and will be accompanied by a public exhibition at the Crowne Plaza hotel.

The news is likely to reignite passions around the controversial £2million project, but there have been signs of an improving relationship between the applicants Stratford Town Trust and the district council and opponents of the scheme.

Last month the original application for the project was withdrawn by the district council with Sara Aspley, chief executive of Stratford Town Trust admitting that the public had raised legitimate concerns over the scheme.

The Friends of the Lench Meadows, formerly known as the Friends of the Fisherman’s Walk, have expressed worries over potential contamination at the site, part of which was formerly used as a landfill site, and the possible dangers of disturbing the land.

The Environment Agency also raised the issue of potential contamination and it is thought further studies may be carried out to assess the site.

Richard Price from the Friends of the Lench Meadows, said: “I hope serious thought is being put into this issue of contamination, we hope that the council is being rigorous about this. What I would say though is that there are positive signs that the council is willing to work with us, the doors seem to be open to talks and hopefully we can come up with something that is acceptable to everyone.”

The exhibition will take place on 15th October.