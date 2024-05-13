Stratford retro and vintage shop expands with new venture

ROCKING the retro is working out so well for a live music venue, it’s opening another outlet.

Nelly’s in Western Road, Stratford, which launched almost two years ago, is a hit with customers not just for its entertainment and café but also its huge collection of eclectic retro items – from film-set props to pinball machines.

In fact, owners Kate and Steve Barley-Clarke have done such a great job of hunting down vintage curios, they needed somewhere else to display it, which is where Harry’s comes in.