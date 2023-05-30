Stratford retailer’s fashion show is a model fundraiser for primary school

A FASHION show featuring professional catwalk models has raised more than £2,000 for a Stratford school.

Domino Style, which has branches in Stratford and Leamington, hosted the sold-out event at the Arden Hotel on Thursday, 18th May.

As well as the catwalk show, the evening included a pop-up shop and a raffle.

Domino Style's fashion show raised £2,000 for Stratford Primary School.

The money is being donated to Stratford Primary School in Broad Street to help fund a wellness area for the children with an outdoor kitchen and spaces for them to play and explore.

The event was the idea of Domino Style’s owner, Abigail Edmunds, who said: “I am so delighted it was such a success. We raised more than I could ever have hoped for and it was a great way to celebrate our two shops and all the amazing brands we feature.

“I chose Stratford Primary School as it’s the school my daughter goes to, and I wanted to support the safe space area they are hoping to create.

“Ensuring the children have access to a safe space if they feel anxious or just need some quiet time, is really important. This will provide them with just that – a calm place that will be good for their mental health and wellbeing.”

She added: “I am so grateful to the incredible team at the Arden Hotel who pulled out all the stops to make the fashion show happen and were so helpful. I can’t praise them enough. A huge thank you also for those who donated prizes for the raffle.

“The show was certainly a fun, colourful and joyful evening in which to raise money for such a worthwhile cause and a chance to meet and thank our incredible customers for their continued support.”