UPDATE Stratford restaurant Wildwood not included on confirmed closure list

THE restaurant firm behind the Wildwood chain has revealed which sites will close as part of a major restructuring - and the Stratford branch has not been included.

Wildwood in Sheep Street, Stratford. Image: Google

Tasty, which also runs sites under Dim T brand, said it plans to close loss-making restaurants after a “challenging” start to the year.

On Thursday morning, the company confirmed which restaurants would be shut. They are:

Bicester

Birmingham

Brentwood

Cambridge

Chichester

Edinburgh

Kettering

Kingston

Ludlow

Market Harborough,

Plymouth Derry’s Cross

Skipton

Worcester

And dim t Loughton.

The branch in Sheep Street, Stratford, had appeared on restaurants ‘at risk’ but was not included in the firm’s confirmed closures.

In a statement, Tasty said: “We understand the impact of these difficult decisions and but unfortunately, they represent the steps needed to navigate a path through the challenges which are prevalent in our industry specifically, and the economy in general. We are confident that the changes will ensure the long-term viability of the Company and will protect the employment of the majority of our staff.

“Our primary focus will be on optimising the performance of our remaining Wildwood and dim t restaurants and thereby securing the long-term viability and profitability of the Company.

“We really want to express our gratitude to all our fantastic staff who continue to show unwavering dedication and commitment during these difficult times. We, in turn, are working diligently to explore all avenues to retain as many of our teams from the closed sites as we possibly can within the company.”