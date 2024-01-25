A STRATFORD restaurant is in the running to have its burgers crowned the best in the UK.

Warwickshire-based Libertine Burger, which has a branch in Bell Court as well as in Leamington and Rugby, is among 16 finalists in this year’s National Burger Awards.

The awards, which are in their 10th year, include a cook-off which is due to take place in London on 20th February.

Founder Charles Harris said: “We’re over the moon that one of our burgers is in the running to be declared the best in the UK.

The burger which has put Libertine into the awards cook-off.

“The National Burger Awards are a showcase of the best of the best when it comes to burgers, so to be finalists among some of the most respected burger brands in the country really is an accolade. We can’t wait to show off our #044 beef burger at the finals next month and give the judges what we hope is the best burger they’ve ever had.”

In addition to the signature round, chefs participate in a technical challenge that will see them create a burger from a specific selection of ingredients supplied by event sponsors in a bid to be crowned Burger Chef of the Year. They will also take part in a meat-free burger round.

Libertine Burger, which was launched in 2017, has also been listed as a finalist in the West Midlands Tourism Awards.