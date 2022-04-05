Stratford residents warned of £150 council tax rebate phone fraud

FRAUDSTERS are taking advantage of the cost-of-living crisis by tricking people into disclosing their bank account details over the phone, claiming they will pay in a £150 council tax rebate.

But while the government has announced a scheme to help people struggling with their bills, the details of when the rebate will be paid has not been finalised.

And when the scheme is up and running, the system will not involve handing over bank account details over the phone.

Stratford District Council has warned that it has received reports of the scam operating in the area and stressed its staff are not making the calls.

The council said: “The district council will not be calling residents about the £150 council tax rebate, so any approach is a scam and people should not divulge their bank account details.”

The government announced on 3rd February measures to help people try to cope with the cost-of-living increases, including a one-off £150 non-repayable rebate for households in England in council tax bands A-D.

The council expects payments to eligible households to start at the end of April or the beginning of May and will soon confirm the timescales.