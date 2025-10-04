HOUR-long waits in traffic queues, staff giving up parking close to where they work and people avoiding shopping in Stratford altogether.

These are just some of the issues about the town’s Maybird Retail Park you shared with the Herald as we start to examine what can be done to make life easier for shoppers using the stores – as well as the Tesco supermarket – on the Birmingham Road.

We asked you about the problems and the emails started to arrive while a Facebook post had more than 160 comments, almost all of which told stories of anger and frustration.

There are currently 22 retailers at the Maybird, including food and drink outlets and a gym. Yet getting out of the car park at times is a trial of patience supported by breathing exercises and some relaxing music on the car stereo.

It’s been the case since before the Birmingham Road roadworks started, but that has not helped the situation. And it’s probably too early to draw conclusions about whether the new lane structure on Birmingham Road – which now has two lanes heading into town – will make life more difficult for motorists trying to escape the Maybird and Tesco car parks.

The roadworks clearly haven’t helped.

Jan Hethington said she regretted trying to even get into the Maybird. “We spent almost 45 minutes just sitting in traffic not realising what a disaster it was to even attempt the Maybird Centre. We couldn’t get out,” she said.

“Not only that, we also made the mistake of turning to go to Pets at Home… the same day. We couldn’t turn right to go back onto Birmingham Road (more roadworks) and were forced to go left, do a loop and again took a further 35 minutes or so just to get back onto the Birmingham Road and into more traffic again.

“Needless to say we abandoned the rest of our shopping and couldn’t wait to get out.

“Shopkeepers must be missing out on business from those of us that just won't go again until road works have finished.”

Heather Fojtik works at the Maybird and used to park up there. However, after it took 30 minutes to get from one end of the car park to the other, she stopped.

Salvador Foxx, whose 10-minute journey from Shottery to the Maybird recently took 45 minutes, now shops in Leamington.

Julie Lythgoe made what she hoped would be a quick trip to the Maybird on 22nd September, but vowed to not return until work is completed.

The Maybird Shopping Centre

“I entered the Maybird by Tesco entrance and just wanted to quickly buy some-thing from Next,” she said. “However, as it took me half an hour to move 20 metres when I had to go and collect my daughter. I decided not to park as I thought I’d never get back in the main queue.

“I finally left the Maybird at the Asda entrance (so I just drove through it without turning left or right to park) and to get from one side to the other it took me one hour 15 minutes. I was late for my daughter who had to hang about in the cold on her own waiting for me to get out of the chaos. I will be avoiding that area for the near future. It would be great to know when this chaos will be sorted out and we can start visiting the Maybird again.”

Maria Smith said she went to Tesco for some frozen peas one Monday, a decision she soon regretted. “I was coming from Alcester Road last Monday, on my way home, which is near the top of Clopton Road,” she said.” I decided to pop into Tesco for a bag of frozen peas. This was a big mistake as the journey home, which normally takes me eight minutes max, took me 40 minutes.

“There were queues around Tesco car park and we crawled at a snail’s pace onto Birmingham Road and down to the start of Clopton Road.

“I have never been so pleased to see Clopton Road. It was like a breath of fresh air!

“Until the roadworks are finished, I am taking my business elsewhere. So Tesco and Pets at Home will, in the main, lose my custom.”

Other comments expressed frustration at how gridlocked Stratford is generally at the moment and many from people heading to other towns for their shopping.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said "We are aware of the significant impact the roadworks has had on traffic flow around the Maybird Centre and broader area and are working closely with our contractor to minimise delays wherever possible. The scheme is now in its final stages, and works are scheduled to complete in the coming weeks.

“In the meantime, we are reviewing traffic management arrangements regularly to improve movement through the area and reduce congestion for both residents and visitors. We very much appreciate everyone's patience while this essential improvement work is completed and would like to provide reassurance that concerns have been noted.”

Bellrock, the group that operates The Maybird, has also been asked for a comment.

We’d like to know how you would solve the Maybird misery. Email your suggestions to news@ stratford-herald.com.



