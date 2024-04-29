Stratford residents say lives are ‘made hell’ by anti-social behaviour

RESIDENTS in South Green Drive, in Stratford, say their lives are “hellish”, thanks to anti-social behaviour.

One, who the Herald is not naming for safety reasons, described witnessing drug deals in broad daylight and being woken constantly by shouting matches and violent brawls late at night and into the early hours.

The disturbances centre on two housing association-owned properties, which it is thought may be used to deal in heroin and crack.