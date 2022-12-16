RETIRED people say they are being threatened with eviction for refusing to pay charges they say they don’t want and never signed-up for.

Many residents in Stratford’s Rosalind Court, who are in their 70s and 80s, say they are “frightened” they will be thrown out of their homes.

Robert Vernon, 70, told the Herald he was shocked to receive letters warning he could be evicted for not paying the ‘scheme-based support charge’ of £18 a week, plus a separate £2.09 charge for ‘social activities’.