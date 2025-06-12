BUS shelters in Stratford town centre are ‘grubby’, ‘neglected’ and give a bad impression to tourists and visitors, residents have complained.

One retired man highlighted three in Wood Street as being in a particularly bad state, saying they look “as though they hadn't been cleaned or maintained in years, if ever”.

He added: “They are generally covered in grime, road dirt, spillages or worse and the remains of lots of tape from removed adverts, which had been stuck to them, along with some minor graffiti.”

He pointed out that with so many festivals and activities taking place in Stratford and attracting thousands of visitors to the town centre, they “don't create a good impression of ‘world-class Stratford’ for the visitors, tourists and local people expected to use them”.

Several others agreed, going on to also criticise the number of potholes in town centre roads and graffiti.

A Wood Street bus stop

“These are not the only things that are ugly to look at”, grumbled another, who denounced the number of derelict buildings in Stratford’s town centre.

Stratford resident, and former travel company chief executive Neil Basnett, added: “It just goes with the whole town now looking shabby.

“Look at the state of the pavements, the dreadful plastic flower containers that are not filled with flowers but predominantly cigarette butts and syringe needles.”

Others lamented the lack of timetables on most bus shelters around town, with another adding that, there should be digital displays and live tracking to show when buses are due.

In January, Stephen Norrie and Janey Palmer of Stratford Climate Action wrote in the Herald and highlighted bus stops as something Warwickshire County Council (WCC) could improve.

They said: “…bus stops, which they recognise are often shabby, lacking adequate shelter and seating, and where ‘real time information’ about buses is difficult to access”.

A recent WCC survey of bus stop infrastructure found they ‘were in need of improvement from a personal safety, accessibility, information provision and comfort perspective’.

The council lists its top priorities for 2025-2029 as including a minimum standard for bus stops and has pledged to invest in printing and distributing QR codes at every bus stop in the county – more than 3,200.

These allow bus passengers to access real-time information about bus services, via their mobile phones.

But Mr Norrie and Ms Palmer questioned whether this would help people who don’t have a suitable phone, or who can’t get a good signal.

They added that many other towns similar to Stratford, already have electronic signage at bus stops.

The bus stops on Wood Street were installed via a partnership between district and county councils but are owned, cleaned and maintained by Stratford District Council (SDC).

An SDC spokesperson says the next scheduled clean is this week, on Thursday 12th June.

Warwickshire County Council confirmed it maintains more than 300 other shelters across the county, with scheduled monthly cleaning and inspections and additional cleaning “as and when required”.

A WCC spokesperson added: "As part of the Warwickshire bus service improvement plan 2024, which was produced in partnership with bus operators, the county council plans to install real time Information displays at key bus stops in Stratford town centre and a QR code providing access to bus information at every bus stop in the town.

“This is subject to a forthcoming capital grant from the Department for Transport.

“If funding is received as expected, installations are anticipated by March 2027.

"The county council is also considering replacing the Wood Street shelters as part of wider bus corridor improvements."