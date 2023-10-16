Stratford residents claim new homes are in breach of planning permission

ANGRY residents in Stratford’s Old Town say a new housing development on the old Territorial Army centre site is ‘nothing like’ what they were promised.

People living in the conservation area of New Broad Street, Broad Walk and West Street say they’re under siege from constant noise, dust and disruption, thanks to ongoing building work at Castle Homes’ new luxury housing development, Yeomanry Mews.

Since temporary access to the site from Seven Meadows Road closed in July, they said their narrow street is often blocked by trucks and road rollers from 7.15am to 9pm.