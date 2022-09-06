Stratford residents can get energy saving tips to cut their bills

AN energy saving event to help reduce the impact on the environment – and cut bills – will taking place in Bishopton next week.

Head to Bishopton Community Centre for the event that could help lower energy bills.

Stratford Climate Action and Net Zero, in association with Act on Energy, will be providing free help, tips and advice in response to the cost-of-living and climate crises.

The event is taking place at Bishopton Community Centre on Saturday, September 17th, between 10am and 1pm.

An expert from Act on Energy will give two half-hour talks – at 10.30 and 12pm - and offer face-to-face advice at other times.

Stephen Norrie, chair of Stratford Climate Action, said: “Energy efficiency in homes should be the first stop for any net zero programme, but insulation policy is a shocking gap in the government’s policy, according to their own advisory Climate Change Committee.

“Nevertheless, there are things people can do now to reduce both their bills and emissions, whether through DIY insulation, draught-proofing and other energy-saving tricks, or support grants.”

The event will include displays, energy-saving tips and information on home energy surveys, draft proofing, insulation, heating systems, and the grants available to Stratford district residents. There will also be children's activities, and free refreshments.