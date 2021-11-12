Stratford residents can dream of a green(er) Christmas

HOW to have a green Christmas will be the subject of a free webinar aimed at residents in the Stratford and Warwick districts.

Author Jen Gale will be speaking about how to have a ‘Sustainable(ish) Christmas’ on Wednesday, 17th November.

Arranged by Stratford and Warwick district councils, the author of The Sustainable(ish) Living Guide will talk about the simple steps people can take to reduce waste and carbon footprints during the festive season.

The event is the first in a series of ‘Carbon Connected’ webinars.

The webinar takes place from 1pm to 2pm through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed via a link available at www.stratford.gov.uk/carbonconnected.