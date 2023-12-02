Stratford residents are frozen out of grant schemes to help pay for energy

RESIDENTS in a Stratford retirement housing block, many on benefits, are being told they can’t claim a heating grant.

Those living in Rosalind Court in Brunel Way were flummoxed when told although they qualify for the £150 Warm Home Discount scheme grant, they cannot have it because the Orbit Housing-owned building they live in happens to be on a heat network.

One resident is so worried about being able to afford her energy bills she is forced to eat mainly raw food and only boils the kettle once a day.