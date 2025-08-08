A STRATFORD resident who saw King George VI and the future Queen Elizabeth II on VE Day has celebrated her 105th birthday.

Maura Harper was the centre of attention during a surprise birthday party at Holy Trinity Parish Centre on Wednesday 30th July.

Barnfield Homecare, who provide care to the elderly to allow them to remain living at home, organised an afternoon tea filled with sandwiches, scones and sweet treats – which Maura loved.

They said she had a wonderful afternoon and appreciated all her loved ones coming to celebrate. Amongst those who came were her brother from Birmingham and two nieces who live in London.

She was the daughter of an army officer born from Blackburn then later Birmingham. Maura herself was born in 1920 in Clonmel, Tipperary, and educated in schools in Lancashire and and remembers happy holidays in Ireland.

Maura Harper on her 105th birthday.

Maura joined the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force in her early 20s during the Second World War. On VE Day, she joined thousands of others on The Mall and saw King George VI, members of the royal family, including the future Queen Elizabeth II, and prime minister Winston Churchill on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Although she never married, Maura’s niece Kate said that she has been a loving aunt and has encouraged female independence and education and has been close to her loving family over the years.

In her older years she moved to Stratford to a new home in Old Town where she still lives today.

Maura Harper with the Barnfield Homecare Team

She was an active member of St Gregory’s Catholic Church and The Catholic Women’s League of which she is still an honorary member, as she is a devout Catholic has been bedrock of her life.

Maura is a lover of the theatre, spending time with her friends, spending time in the garden and of the Ireland rugby team – so much so she still writes down all the scores. She still enjoys reading the newspaper and weekly trips to the garden centre to lunch with friends and adores dogs, owning several over the years.

