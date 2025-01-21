A NEW hydro electric scheme on the River Avon, a fresh study into a Stratford relief road, a trial pedestrianisation scheme and a splash pad on the Recreation Ground.

These are just a few of the major items Stratford District Council is planning to invest during the next financial year.

The Liberal Democrat leaders of SDC are currently finalising their budget for 2025-26 which also comes with the annual increase in Council Tax - £5 on a Band D property bringing SDC’s share of the overall bill at that level to £169.12.

While there will be frustration at the ever-increasing bills households face, there will also be interest in where the money is going to be spent.

Stratford District Council’s budget consultation is open now.

The SDC investment list includes:

£70,000 to fund the temporary closure of the High Street in Stratford to assess the feasibility of making such a closure more permanent.

£1.2m for an Avon Hydro Scheme to produce a fully renewable energy that could be used by local residents or businesses by utilising the natural drop in the Avon and waterflow to power a turbine.

£150,000 for a new splash pad at the Stratford Recreation Ground.

£2.5m for affordable and temporary housing to help reduce temporary accommodation costs.

£100,000 for the Gateway scheme.

£250,000 for aStratford relief road study.

£222,000 additional funding for Environmental Street Scene Improvement promoting public safety and security.

£250,000 to fund various projects with the aim of enhancing and improving community facilities, services, and overall infrastructure.

£50,000 for the Trees for Parish Councils scheme.

£80,000 to fund a screening programme for prostate cancer

£500,000 for council construction projects.

£100,000 to support cycle schemes.

£100,000 for an Economic Development Officer.

£30,000 for Women’s Aid Domestic Violence project.

£50,000 for a Business Conference.

£520,000 for the Climate Change fund.

£600K to be used to directly target cost-of-living hardship through selected partners.

Residents can have their say on the plans and the proposed budget for the next five years. A consultation is live at https://online1.snapsurveys.com/budgetcons2025 and runs until 4th February.

Cllr David Curtis, resources portfolio holder at SDC, said: “This proposed budget will fund a number of schemes directly benefitting our residents as well as supporting our main council priorities -from health and well-being to protecting and improving our environment.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty around the Government’s Devolution White Paper and this budget was prepared ahead of the publication of this, so there may be some changes due later in the year. But for now with the proposed budget in place we are able to continue to fund current services as well as a number of new initiatives and support a number of growth items.”

Following the consultation, SDC’s cabinet will meet to discuss the budget on 10th February before it is presented to full council on 24th February for final ratification.