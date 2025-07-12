A COMMUNITY investment and ownership scheme aimed at regenerating the town centre has taken another step forward.

Chartered surveyor James Brookes is proposing a Stratford Community Regeneration Trust, owned and run by people living in Stratford town and district.

He described a recent “meeting with Stratford Town Trust chief executive Sarah Aspley, Stratford Town Council clerk Caroline Nash, and Stratford BID manager Aaron Corsi as “positive and constructive” and said it provided “helpful suggestions on how to drive the initiative forward”.

The plan would see vacant shops and derelict buildings around town transformed into homes for local businesses or families to rent at affordable rates.

Developments would be funded by anyone living, working or connected with Stratford who could buy shares in the Trust, starting from £50.

The cash would be used to buy and renovate property, with the homes and offices then rented out to generate income, creating a ‘virtuous circle’ of investment and development.

The Trust would be set up as a community benefit society and run on a one-member-one-vote democratic basis.

Mr Brookes, of Complex Development Projects Ltd which specialises in urban regeneration and has steered projects including the transformation of Coventry’s creative quarter, came up with the idea after feeling frustrated by seeing “empty properties alongside unmet needs in our community”.

A similar community-led trust and share offer in Leeds raised £550,000 from 150 local people to refurbish derelict houses into affordable homes for those in need.

Mr Brookes says the main targets for The Trust would typically be empty shops, run-down historic buildings and vacant lots.

Town centre sites highlighted as having potential for the Trust to buy, redevelop and hold onto to provide affordable homes and generate income from rent include a mixed-use redevelopment at 21/21A Greenhill Street.

Another is the former Green Dragon site, on the corner of Arden Street and Greenhill Street.

Planning consent has been granted for the demolition of 2 Greenhill Street and redevelopment to provide 16 apartments and two ground floor commercial units.

But following viability tests, Mr Brookes believes typical commercial redevelopment would result in negative value of minus £445,032.

Given the property was previously put up for sale at £900,000 and no developer appears to be lined up, he says it’s “likely this site will remain undeveloped in the near term”.

But he added: “It could become a target for Stratford Community Regeneration Trust in future, with sufficient investment.”

At Stratford Sports Club on Tuesday [July 8th], Mr Brookes met with some of the 100 residents who’ve expressed an interest in supporting the concept.

Between them they have pledged £45,000 to £75,000 of investment.

Next month, Mr Brookes will meet Stratford District Council’s head of development John Careford, Councillor George Cowcher (Lib Dem, Wellesbourne South) and Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella to talk about whether the idea is viable.