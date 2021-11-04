A new cheating map created by a dating website claims there are 1,510 people in Stratford who are having affairs.

Illicit Encounters, a dating website for those looking to have extra-martial affairs, has created a map allowing you to search by postcode for the number of cheaters in your area, using its own data as well as that of the Office for National Statistics and other sources.

The website consulted data and surveys carried out by the ONS and others regarding factors such as the likelihood of risk-taking behaviour to draw demographic profiles of the towns and cities in the UK.

According to the map, 1,510 people in Stratford are engaging in extra-marital affairs, and the town comes in at #3 on their ranking of the most fling-heavy towns in the UK.

On the town’s ranking, a spokesperson for Illicit Encounters said: “There tends to be higher incidence of infidelity in wealthy areas, which is why Stratford ranks reasonably highly. The same can be said for Leamington and Warwick, those wealthy commuter belt towns.

“In areas where you have a high number of newly married 25 to 40 year-olds, you tend to find that high-income people in those groups are very inclined to use sites such as ours to discreetly look for other partners.”

The number of wantaway partners in Stratford has increased by 16% in the past year, according to the website’s data, something the spokesperson attributes in large part to the easing of restrictions.

They said: “It’s been a massive factor. Lots of affairs that would have naturally occurred in the previous 12 months didn’t happen because people were very conscious of their social responsibility towards not spreading the virus.

“Once they became jabbed and it was legal to meet people they exercised their freedoms, which they hadn’t been able to do in the previous year.”

Stratford’s most famous son, William Shakespeare, is believed to have written all 154 of his sonnets – poems dedicated to love – not about his wife Anne Hathaway, but about two lovers he had while in London.

The spokesperson continued: “Infidelity has been going on forever. It’s going to happen, and so it might as well happen in a controlled way with people who are on the same page.”

www.illicitencounters.com/map/standalone