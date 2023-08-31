OBJECTORS to plans to close the ticket office at Stratford railway station are being urged to join at protest at the station tomorrow (Friday, 1st September) – officially the final day of the extended consultation period over the highly unpopular move.

The protest, at 5.30pm, has been organised by Stratford Liberal Democrats to demand that the ticket office remains open for the benefit of all station users, especially the thousands of visitors and tourists, some with limited English, as well as disabled passengers, older travellers and those without access to the internet.

The Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for Stratford, Dr Manuela Perteghella, outside the closed ticket office at Stratford railway station.

Prospective Lib Dem parliamentary candidate, Dr Manuela Perteghella, said it was outrageous that West Midlands Trains had flouted the extended consultation period and had already closed the ticket office according to its original timetable.

“I went to the station today and the ticket office was closed with a ‘To Let’ notice posted on the ticket office window,” she said. “It is clear the rail operator had already made up its mind and the consultation is a total sham. Its actions have made a mockery of the consultation process, underlining the contempt the government and train operators have for the general public and their customers.

“Stratford is one of the UK’s most visited towns and one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations and its station needs a ticket office able to issue tickets, provide advice and offer assistance.

“More than one in eight people in this country do not have access to computer services and electronic devices for many reasons, including their personal ability or choice and the cost of devices. Older passengers and disabled residents too are being discriminated against by this outrageous decision.

“Please come and join us on Friday and make your voice heard.”