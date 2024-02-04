Stratford Railway Station – where the sign says it’s always closed
Published: 05:51, 04 February 2024
The Stratford Herald has been examining the state of transport in the town. Here Richard Howarth reports on the frustration with the train services.
THE major tourist town with a cinderella railway service – one also freshly condemned for offering “intolerable” reliability – remains another key issue in Stratford’s transport landscape.
In a comparatively small town, with a creaking road network, the railway could take much more of the burden.