STRATFORD Pursuits Festival takes place for the second time this weekend. Following a successful 2024, the festival will take place on 10th and 11th May.

The weekend event will celebrate creativity, culture and community in Stratford. Taking place at the Recreation Grounds in the town, the festival will feature a broad range of activities, performances, and workshops.

Stratford College photography students Francesca Caruso and Jacob Walmsley-Jones along with lecturer Kimberley Hyde helped raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity by selling framed prints at the Stratford Pursuits Festival in 2024. Photo: Mark Williamson

Attendees to the festival can also get involved in interactive art installations, live music, theatre, local craft showcases, and hands-on creative workshops. The festival is set to showcase the best of the local community.

Festival highlights will include live music and performances from a curated line-up of local musicians, theatre troupes and dancers and an art & craft market showcasing the work of local artisans and makers. There will also be workshops and a family zone with special programmes for children.

Visitors enjoying the sunshine at the Stratford Pursuits Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We were thrilled with the positive response to last year’s inaugural festival,” said Kate Livingston, director of Pursuits Festival.

“We’re committed to making 2025 even more vibrant, accessible, and engaging for everyone. Stratford has long been a hub for the culture, and this festival is about celebrating the community.”

For more information on the festival, visit www.pursuitsfestival.co.uk/.



