STRATFORD Pursuits Festival was enjoyed by large crowds last weekend as the centre of town was transformed into a hub of arts, music and community spirit.

Good weather made the weekend festival at the Rec enjoyable and those in attendance could take part in interactive line-up that expanded on last year’s inaugural event.

From the energy of the strength competition hosted by Fitness Worx, to the musical discovery sessions by Top of the Rock Tuition, and Escape Arts capturing imaginations, the festival celebrated participation and learning in all forms. Families and individuals explored new skills and talents, cheered on local performers, and basked in the warmth of shared experiences under the spring sun.

Stratford and North Cotswolds Guide Dogs volunteers Peter Truman, Simon Oram and Sheila Oram pictured with Lawrie, Sophie and Cooper helped on the charity’s stall at the Stratford Pursuits Festival held on the Rec in Stratford last weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

A standout highlight was the stellar music line-up, made possible in part thanks to the support of Live and Local, which showcased a diverse array of local talent. Festivalgoers also enjoyed the playful and positive presence of the Stratford Town Police, who joined in the fun—from aerial activities to playing instruments and sharing laughs with attendees over slush puppies.

Kate Livingstone, director of the festival, said: “The reception to Stratford Pursuits continues to amaze us. For such a new event, the energy, engagement, and attendance speak volumes about this community’s love for the arts. It’s inspiring and reminds us how vital it is to support our local creatives—not just during the festival, but throughout the year.”

Artist Gordon Landsburgh, also known as Mig 29, created some some stunning street art the Stratford Pursuits Festival held on the Rec in Stratford last weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

Festival organsiers have thanked Stratford Town Council, Live and Local and Stratford-upon-Avon BID for their generous support in making the festival possible.

Giles Stagg, Jodie Stagg and Ellie Juniper kept visitors refreshed at the Sip ’n’ Swig bar at the Stratford Pursuits Festival held on the Rec in Stratford last weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

Simon Clarke, Rachel Hewett, Matt Wrightt, James Maddox and James Hewett, aged 12, invited visitors to very carefully try their hand at axe throwingThe Stratford Pursuits Festival held on the Rec in Stratford last weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson