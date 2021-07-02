Stratford pubs expect big crowds for Saturday's England game

PUBS across Stratford are expecting to be safely packed out as football fever grips the nation on Saturday when England take on Ukraine in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

After goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane fired Gareth’s Southgate’s men to a 2-0 victory over old foes Germany on Tuesday night, the Three Lions are now looking to roar their way to a semi-final place on what certainly seems to be the easier side of the draw.

With the big kick-off just a couple of days away, pubs in town are already nearing their maximum capacity, but they won’t be as full as expected because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Despite this, there is plenty of excitement leading up to Saturday’s crunch clash in Rome which kicks off at 8pm.

Adam Jones, manager of The Old Tramway Inn, told the Herald: “We’ve got a large projector and three screens that we’ll be showing the game on. We’ve also got a band performing too.

“On Tuesday night we had just two seats left and we’re already around 80 per cent full for Saturday so it’s going to be a busy weekend.

“People should ring up to book a table for Saturday and for the grass area, we’re allowing people to bring a blanket to sit outside, but this will be on a first come, first served basis.”

When asked what the result and score will be on Saturday, Adam said: “I think we will win 2-0 and Harry Kane will get both of the goals.”

One place you cannot watch the England game in town, though, is the Golden Bee Wetherspoon on Sheep Street.

This is because Wetherspoon has committed to not showing any Euro 2020 matches at any of their pubs in the United Kingdom.