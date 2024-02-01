Stratford pub that’s prepared for spontaneous engagements this Valentine’s Day

A STRATFORD pub is gearing up for Valentine’s Day by offering ‘engagement rings’ to customers who spontaneously feel the need to pop the question.

The Coach House on Rother Street has bought some ‘over-the-top cocktail rings’ to ensure the moment goes smoothly for anyone wishing to get engaged on 14th February.

Pub manager Linzi Toon said: “For anyone wanting to pop the question, but haven’t come prepared, we’ve bought some fabulously fun over-the-top cocktail rings, just like in the movies, and we’ll happily share them with our loved-up Valentines should the moment arise.”

Linzi with one of the rings.

Katie McPhilimey, marketing director for Davenports Brewery, which owns the Coach House, added: “What could be better on Valentine’s Day than your favourite pub classics at a special set-price menu, handcrafted cocktails and saying, ‘I do’ with a giant plastic cocktail ring? Here’s hoping we help make some special memories on the 14 th, let’s not forget that it’s also a Leap Year…”